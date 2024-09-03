Phil Elverum, the soundscape-building Northwest cipher better known as Mount Eerie (and, earlier this century, the Microphones), has announced a new album under the Mount Eerie name — his first in five years. Night Palace will be out Nov. 1 on Elverum’s own P.W. Elverum & Sun label and features a recent live addition “& Sun.” In addition to the album news, Elverum is sharing two album tracks, “I Walk,” and “Broom Of Wind,” the latter of which has an accompanying music video directed by Indigo Free.

Comprising 26 tracks, Night Palace is being billed as something of a spiritual successor to the Microphones’ 2001 classic The Glow pt. 2 — lots of analog fuzz, lo-fi sonic experiments, and pastoral balladry, all recorded in Elverum’s reel-to-reel studio in the woods.

A press release explains: “These are songs of re-surrendering to a state of wonder and abandoning the wrung-dry skepticism that this hard world can impose. And here is the hard world too, in songs of decolonization and backwoods protest. ‘Some zen, some Zinn,’ Elverum has joked.”

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Night Palace”

02 “Huge Fire”

03 “Breaths”

04 “Swallowed Alive”

05 “My Canopy”

06 “Broom Of Wind”

07 “I Walk”

08 “(soft air)”

09 “Empty Paper Towel Roll”

10 “Wind & Fog”

11 “Wind & Fog pt. 2”

12 “Blurred World”

13 “I Heard Whales (I Think)”

14 “I Saw Another Bird”

15 “I Spoke With A Fish”

16 “Myths Come True”

17 “Non-Metaphorical Decolonization”

18 “November Rain”

19 “Co-Owner Of Trees”

20 “Myths Come True pt. 2”

21 “& Sun”

22 “Writing Poems”

23 “the Gleam pt. 3”

24 “Stone Woman Gives Birth To A Child At Night”

25 “Demolition”

26 “I Need New Eyes”

TOUR DATES:

11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

Night Palace is out 11/1 via P.W. Elverum & Sun.