Two years ago we shared a pair of songs from Kassie Krut, a new project featuring Kasra Kurt and Eve Alpert of the late, great DIY sonic adventurers Palm. Today the band, which also features Matt Anderegg (Mothers, Body Meat), has announced its signing to Fire Talk Records and shared a big statement single.

“Reckless” is billed as a theme song for Kassie Krut, and indeed it finds Alpert spelling out the band name (as well as some classic “K-I-S-S-I-N-G” business) amidst a propulsive and increasingly harsh electronic backdrop. It’s a banger that will appeal to Water From Your Eyes fans, and as the band explains, it emerged from an intentional effort to create with simplistic restraints in place:

“Reckless” is an exercise in restraint. We challenged ourselves to write a song with one bass note, one drum beat and just a couple simple chords. Sometimes we experience self-doubt so it was fun to create a tougher version of ourselves – someone who’s fast and mean – as well as playing w the misconception that Kassie is an individual and not a band. Also our project name is a little strange so we took the opportunity to spell it out for the listener.

Below, watch director Guy Kozak’s “Reckless” video, filmed at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.