Palm Are Breaking Up

The twitchy Philadelphia-based DIY art-pop quartet Palm got together at Bard College in 2011, and they released their debut LP Trading Basics three years later. Over the years, Palm have released a bunch of records, including four LPs; their most recent, Nicks And Grazes came out last year. Apparently, that’ll be the last one. On Twitter today, the band announced that “Palm is ending,” and they announced a brief run of farewell shows.

Palm didn’t give any reason for the band’s breakup, but they did offer a heartfelt message: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us, to the artists we’ve shared the stage with and to all our collaborators over the past 12 years. We’ve had a very nice time and feel so lucky… Come celebrate. We might try to bring back some old songs too.” Palm’s final run of shows will include a pair of Chicago gigs, including one at the Pitchfork Music Festival, and a few East Coast stops. Their last headlining show goes down 9/14 at Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia. Check out Palm’s final dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/21 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

7/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

8/05 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

9/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

9/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

9/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s