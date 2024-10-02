In February, Madi Diaz released her sixth album Weird Faith. Today, the Canadian singer-songwriter is announcing the deluxe edition and sharing “Worst Case Scenario.”

“Sometimes when I’m afraid, I test out a theory I’ve made up in the last few years: Life has never completely gone the way I imagined it would go (for better or worse),” Diaz explained about “Worst Case Scenario.” “From time to time, I find myself daydreaming up scenes and playing them out in my mind, like a checklist, thinking I can get ahead of it all by thinking of the worst and how I’d survive it. Maybe then it won’t actually happen. This song was my prevention plan against what I imagined would be the worst possibilities playing out.”

About the project, she continued:

The songs and demos on this deluxe edition are an ode to the era of Weird Faith. Some of these demos capture the magic the moment they were written that will never happen quite the same way ever again, and I feel like it’s so important to honor those moments. There’s a rawness to the energy the second a song is finished and sung. It’s a feeling that I try to touch every time I play a show or perform, that there is still something new here, a lesson, an unlocking. I hope these demos show what these songs unlocked for me, and maybe they might unlock something in you too.

Weird Faith (Deluxe Edition) features a new version of “For Months Now” with Lizzy McAlpine and the previously released Lennon Stella collab “One Less Question.” Hear “Worst Case Scenario” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Same Risk”

02 “Everything Almost”

03 “Girlfriend”

04 “Hurting You”

05 “Get To Know Me”

06 “Kiss The Wall”

07 “God Person”

08 “Don’t Do Me Good” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

09 “For Months Now”

10 “KFM”

11 “Weird Faith”

12 “Obsessive Thoughts”

13 “Worst Case Scenario”

14 “For Months Now (III)” (Feat. Lizzy McAlpine)

15 “One Less Question” (Feat. Lennon Stella)

16 “Human Condition (demo)”

17 “Don’t Do Me Good (demo)”

18 “Get To Know Me (demo)”

19 “Same Risk (demo)”

20 “Weird Faith (demo)”

Weird Faith (Deluxe Edition) is out 10/25 on Anti-.