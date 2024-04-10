Put some respect on Madi Diaz’s name. Earlier this year, the absolutely kickass Nashville singer-songwriter released Weird Faith, one of my favorite albums of the year thus far. I recently saw her play a mostly-empty room, and she absolutely crushed it. Her voice is enormous and communicative, and she writes with a conversational specificity that seems like a natural gift. Now, she’s got a new song, and it’s a good one.

Madi Diaz’s new single “One Less Question” is a duet with Lennon Stella, the Canadian singer-songwriter who used to play Connie Britton’s daughter on the TV show Nashville. Diaz and Stella co-wrote “One Less Question” with Kate York, and Diaz co-produced it with Konrad Snyder. It’s a soft, tender love song about being able to depend on one person even when the rest of your life is all uncertainty, existential and otherwise.

In a press release, Madi Diaz says that the song is about “how real love doesn’t make you wonder, how it feels when you know in your whole body that this person is in your life to stay. It’s unconditional. It’s trust. It’s true. It’s just one less question you have to answer because that person is an answer. What a beautiful thing to get to experience that feeling.” Check it out below.

Just before the song officially came out, Madi Diaz and Lennon Stella performed it on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Here’s that performance:

Weird Faith is out now on Anti-. Read our recent interview with Madi Diaz here.