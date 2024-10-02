Beverly Glenn-Copeland & Sam Smith – “Ever New”

New Music October 2, 2024 10:28 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, the nonprofit production company Red Hot announced the stacked compilation TRAИƧA, previewing it with a cover of Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” by Lauren Auder and Wendy and Lisa of the Revolution. Today, Beverly Glenn-Copeland is releasing a version of “Ever New” with Sam Smith.

“When I wrote ‘Ever New’ I had no idea it would touch so many hearts over so many decades,” Glenn said. “I cried last year when a fan wrote to tell me that they played ‘Ever New’ for the birth of their child. Now, this collaboration with the genius that is Sam Smith is actual proof that our lives are, indeed, made ever new.”

“It was a true honour and privilege to be in a room with such a beautiful soul in Glenn to record this legendary and very special song with him,” Smith added. “It’s a moment in time I will never forget and I am so happy to have been a part of this wonderful project.”

Glenn revealed last week that he has been diagnosed with dementia. He is currently on his final tour. Check out “Ever New” with Sam Smith below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

