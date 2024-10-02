Mo Troper Settles Defamation Lawsuit, Maya Stoner Issues Retraction

Last March, Maya Stoner of Floating Room accused their former romantic parter and fellow Portland musician Mo Troper of physical and psychological abuse. Lame-O Records dropped Troper, who denied the allegations, from their roster. Troper then sued Stoner for defamation, interference with business relationships, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy. That lawsuit has now been settled, with Stoner retracting their allegations.

On Sept. 27, Stoner signed an affidavit and agreed to a no-contact order viewed by Stereogum. It reads:

I am writing a statement in order to address what I have said about my former partner and bandmate, Morgan ‘Mo’ Troper. In March of this year, I publicly posted about my experience in the relationship. I recognize that this impacted him and his career. While there were some issues with our relationship and it was emotionally fraught for both of us at times, Mo was not abusive towards me as that term is legally defined. I will continue processing other aspects of our relationship in private. Troper and I have signed a mutual no-contact agreement, and I will not disparage him publicly again.

Troper added: “We have resolved this matter and hope everyone will move forward from this situation.”