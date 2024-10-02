The singer and producer Arthur Ashin records haunted, glitchy, R&B-influenced music under the name Autre Ne Veut; he just hasn’t been doing too much of that lately. Right now, however, Ashin is in the process of breaking his silence. Next month, we’re getting Love, Guess Who???, the first new Autre Ne Veut album since 2015’s Age Of Transparency. We’ve already heard the singles “Okay” and “About To Lose.” Today, Ashin shares the new track “Itchy Blood.” In grand Autre Ne Veut tradition, it’s got a freaky-ass video.

“Itchy Blood” is a soulful, emotionally fraught duet with Jessica Zambri, one half of the sister-act duo Zambri. In director Max Lakner’s video, Autre Ne Veut plays a singing fetus, and he’s disconcertingly convincing in that role. Jessica Zambri plays a mother who seems to give birth immediately after fucking her gynecologist? Also, there’s a scene where the full-dressed adult fetus Autre Ne Veut walks around at a party, showing off his umbilical cord and placenta? Weird music videos are back, baby! Check it out below.

Love, Guess Who??? is out 11/1 on Rebel Bodies. Autre Ne Veut is playing a record-release show 11/6 at Brooklyn’s Public Records, with Noia and Kris Yute opening.