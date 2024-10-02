Earlier this year, the jangly British indie rock band World News released a very impressive EP called Escape. Today, they’ve announces plans for another new EP called Mindsnap. I’ve been complaining about World News’ nonexistent SEO situation, but if they’re going to use made-up words like Mindsnap as record titles, they’re on the right track.

Along with the announcement, World News have shared the new EP’s title track, and it’s a marked departure from what they did with Escape. “Mindsnap” has a darker, gothier churn than anything I’ve heard from World News before this. There’s also a mechanistic, motorik-infused drumbeat, and those guitars still sparkle. Here’s what World News’ Rory Evans, one of the two brothers who writes the band’s songs, says about it:

A few of the riffs had been hanging around for ages, and we originally pieced them together as an instrumental. I thought it sounded a bit neurotic, which matched where I was in my life at the time. “Mindsnap” was the first word that popped up, and we built the lyrics and themes around it. We can sometimes write super unconsciously — we bring ideas to the room, and we don’t talk; we just jam them out. I think it’s just a case of what sounds and feels good and what doesn’t, and when we first brought this into the room we all sort of looked at each other and were like “yep.”

Check out “Mindsnap” below.

The Mindsnap EP is out 11/14 on Pie & Mash Records.