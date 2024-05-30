South London post-punkers World News really need to do something about their whole SEO situation. You can’t just Google a band called World News; you need to try about 15 different word combination before you can get anywhere near them. Today, World News released a new EP called Escape, but any search for “World News Escape” will give you a whole lot of stories about horrific refugee situations. Maybe you should read those stories, but they won’t bring you any of the tasty new indie tunes that you might’ve wanted to find.

That’s why we’re here. We’re here to let you know that World News have a new EP out and that it’s really good. In the past few years, World News have really impressed us with singles like “Back To Hong Kong” and “Red,” jangly jams that recall the halcyon days of college rock. Those tracks pop up on World News’ new Red EP, which sustains its expansive mood. If you’re into bands like Real Estate and Parquet Courts, to say nothing of those groups’ shared influences, you should find a lot to like here. Stream it below.

The Escape EP is out now on Pie & Mash.