Last month, the difficult-to-Google London indie rockers World News released “Back To Hong Kong,” an excellent track with a ton of Television/R.E.M. style jangle to it. Today, they’ve followed that single with the shimmering, sighing new one “Red.” It’s not a Taylor Swift cover. Instead, it’s the type of jaunty jangle that will always evoke ’80s college radio even for those of us too young to remember ’80s college radio, which is probably most of us. Listen below.