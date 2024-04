World News wowed us with last year’s single “Wrapped In Gold.” Today the South London quartet, who specialize in nervy, moody ’80s-meets-’10s guitar-pop, have another nice track out for our enjoyment. “Back To Hong Kong” is a tight and jangly stunner that simultaneously evokes Dire Straits and R.E.M., and there’s a hint of Elvis Presley in Alex Evans’ low-slung vocals. Listen below.