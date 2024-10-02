It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the gothy, glammy, persistently underrated British rockers the Horrors. The band released two EPs, Lout and Against The Blade, in 2021. Shortly thereafter, keyboardist Tom Furse announced a hiatus from the band. Now, the Horrors have returned with a new lineup. Early next year, they’ll release Night Life, their first album in eight years.

The new iteration of the Horrors features two original members, frontman Faris Badwan and bassist Rhys Webb, alongside keyboardist Amelia Kidd and Telegram drummer Jordan Cobb. They recorded Night Life in Los Angeles with producer Yves Rothman, and they’ve just shared the Sarah Piantadosi-directed video for lead single “The Silence That Remains.” It’s classic goth-rock shit: Propulsive drums, plummy bassline, Badwan’s spooky baritone locking in with Kidd’s whispery backup vocals. Good song! Check out the video and the new LP’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ariel”

02 “Silent Sister”

03 “The Silence That Remains”

04 “Trial By Fire”

05 “The Feeling Is Gone”

06 “Lotus Eater”

07 “More Than Life”

08 “When The Rhythm Breaks”

09 “LA Runway”

Night Life is out 3/21 on Fiction/Universal.