The Horrors – “Lout”

UK rock shapeshifters the Horrors have been quiet in recent years; they haven’t released anything since their 2017 album V. But today, the band returns with a loud, blistering new jam called “Lout.” It’s the title track of a new EP that’ll be out next month, and it shows a band in fighting shape.

“Lout” is a big, ugly song with distorted vocals and ultra-processed guitars. It recalls the vrooming dance-metal of ’90s industrial heroes like Ministry and KMFDM, and it’s the heaviest thing that the Horrors have made in a long time. Based on the things that the band is saying, this track will reflect the sound of that new EP.

In a statement to The FADER, Horrors frontman Faris Badwan says, “‘Lout’ is about the relationship between choice and chance, compulsive risk-taking and pushing your luck. As a band, particularly live, we’ve always had an aggressive side, and as we began writing new songs, it became clear that we were heading in that direction.” Bassist Rhys Webb says, “It’s the nastiest music we’ve made since Strange House. An intense barrage of industrial noise. A return to the spirit and attitude of our debut LP but blasted into the future.” Check it out below.

The Lout EP is out 3/5 on Wolf Tone/Virgin.