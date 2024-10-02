Sabrina Carpenter Denies Lip Sync Accusations, Qualifies For Grammys’ Best New Artist Ballot

Lip syncing allegations are flying this week. Frankie Valli asserted Monday that, at age 90, he’s still singing for real when he’s out there onstage. Lenny Kravitz and Blackpink’s Lisa were also accused of lip syncing at events this week. Now you can add Sabrina Carpenter to the list.

Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet tour is currently sweeping across the nation, and our own Abby Jones says it leaves a hell of an impression. For at least a handful of observers, that impression includes a suspicion that Carpenter isn’t always singing live. She caught wind of that sentiment and offered a rejoinder on TikTok Tuesday. One commenter asked, “Does she ever sing live?” and another replied, “Hate to say it but 30% lip singing 30% backing track 40% singing.” (Yes, the person wrote “lip singing,” not “lip syncing.” Open the schools.) In response, Carpenter wrote, “i sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers.”

In other Carpenter news, despite being six albums deep into her career, she has qualified for consideration in the Best New Artist category at the 2025 Grammys, the Hollywood Reporter reports. The award is measured by subjective factors like “public consciousness” and “prominence,” and although she was well-known to the Gen Z cohort before this year, most of the adult population just became aware of her. Will she beat out Chappell Roan? And would Chappell Roan prefer that?

Lastly, Carpenter is featured in the Time100 Next list, where she responds to criticism of her highly sexualized music and performances:

You’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing. And to that I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s OK. It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing. If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.