Stream 34 Trolley’s Debut EP Featuring Former Screaming Females Members

In December, Screaming Females announced their dissolution. The beloved New Jersey rock band unleashed their final EP Clover in February. Now, drummer Jarrett Dougherty is sharing his new project 34 Trolley’s debut EP Relaxation.

34 Trolley also has Brittany Luna of Catbite on vocals, Cristian Adams of Push Ups on bass, and Victor Vieira-Branco on vibraphone. Dougherty told Brooklyn Vegan:

34 Trolley is an idea I’ve had brewing for a long time. I love early 1980s NYC party records. While the rest of the world had declared disco ‘dead,’ NYC still loved to dance. Punks were trying to figure out where to go musically as the 70s came to an end. Hip Hop had made its way downtown. Experimental art freaks partied alongside jazz musicians. Some amazing records came out of that melting pot. With 34 Trolley I tried to evoke that sound.

Stream the EP below.

<a href="https://34trolley.bandcamp.com/album/relaxation-ep">Relaxation EP by 34 Trolley</a>

Relaxation is out now on Dougherty’s own Feel The Four Records.