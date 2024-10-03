Pivot Gang – “Who At The Door”

New Music October 3, 2024 9:09 AM By Tom Breihan

The great Chicago rapper Saba has been leading his Pivot Gang crew since we first met him, but it’s been a little while since we heard them operating as a group. Pivot Gang released their album You Can’t Sit With Us nearly five years ago, and they came out with their single “Aang” back in 2022. Now, they’re all back together on a new song.

The last time we heard from Saba, he was releasing a series of tracks with legendary Chicago producer No ID, building up to the release of a collaborative mixtape. (The last one was the Madison McFerrin/Ogi/Jordan Ward collab “head.rap,” which came out earlier this year.) We still don’t know what’s going on with that mixtape, but now we get to hear Saba talking his shit with his friends on the energetic new single “Who At The Door.” The new song has Saba, Joseph Chilliams, MFnMelo, and Frsh Waters all going in, and those guys sound hungry. It’s good to have them back. Listen below.

