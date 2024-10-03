After first receiving the honor in 2006 as a member of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne is being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist this year. The celebration will include a bunch of his friends, though, with Billy Idol, Tool’s Maynard James Keenan, and country star Jelly Roll among those performing a tribute to Osbourne’s work.

Also joining the tribute performance are Osbourne’s longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde, prolific record producer Andrew Watt, and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar. The rhythm section will include Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, who was in Osbourne’s backing band for a few years, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, who drummed on Osbourne’s previous two solo albums.

Jack Black will give the induction speech. Osbourne told Rolling Stone that the actor is “one of the few great actors that is also a genuine rock and roller and not acting the part.”

The Rock Hall Class Of 2024 will also include Cher, Peter Frampton, and Mary J. Blige, among others. The ceremony goes down in Cleveland on Oct. 19, and will be available to watch on Disney+ and ABC.