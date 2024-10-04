Charlie Puth Has A Comedy Series Now — Watch Will Ferrell In The First Preview

Charlie Puth is hungies for laughs. The pop singer — who got married last month — is launching his own comedy show, Charlie Puth Show, and got a little help from Will Ferrell for the preview.

While working out with a personal trainer, Puth and Ferrell discuss Puth’s pivot to TV. Ferrell asks if it’s like The Masked Singer: “You should be a bat, or a seahorse, or a giraffe,” he says, to which Puth replies that he’s asking for advice for his mock reality show, which features John Legend, Courteney Cox, Dorinda Medley, and more.

Ferrell offers that the first episode should have a mega-star. Puth answers, “I’m the — I feel weird calling myself ‘the star,’ but it’s about me. I’m not as big as Harry Styles, but —” Ferrell interrupts, saying, “I would say you’re as big as Harry Styles. Well… maybe not.”

Watch the clip below.

Charlie Puth Show premieres 10/4 on Roku.