It was inevitable, wasn’t it? The Kidz Bop Kids have taken on Chappell Roan, and messy romantic frustration sounds very different when rendered as squeaky-singalong material for third graders. They went with “you can show a hundred boys you’re smart.” Also: “a perpetually confusing kinda love affair.” Behold.

Kidz Brat is probably on the horizon, isn’t it? What are they going to do with “Guess”?