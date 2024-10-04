Tommy Richman Says He’s “Not A Hip Hop Artist,” Sparks Instant Backlash
This year, the Virginia singer Tommy Richman surged into the spotlight out of nowhere by falsetto-crooning over big, 808-heavy old-school beats. Richman’s singles “Million Dollar Baby” and “Devil Is A Lie” have met with resistance, but both were hits on streaming and rap radio. (Both are also really good songs, at least according to me.) Last week, Richman released his debut album Coyote. This week, Richman stepped in some shit by tweeting that he’s “not a hip hop artist.”
As Complex reports, Tommy Richman tweeted the line “i’m not a hip-hop artist” on Wednesday. Later on, he deleted it. Richman doesn’t rap, but he didn’t say, “I’m not a rapper.” Richman is a white guy, so that line instantly evoked the somewhat disparaging comments that Post Malone made about hip-hop early in his career.
In response, DJ Hed, the California rap DJ who opened Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert, tweeted, “Glad I got the PSA before I did my radio mix. I now have 2 open slots. What should I play ? (From an artist proud to be Hip-Hop)” He added, “NO ONE is bigger than the culture.”
Glad I got the PSA before I did my radio mix. I now have 2 open slots. What should I play ?
(From an artist proud to be Hip-Hop)
— DJHed (@DJHed) October 2, 2024
NO ONE is bigger than the culture
— DJHed (@DJHed) October 2, 2024
Tommy Richman, understanding that he’d just pissed people off, attempted to clarify: “I meant to say I’m not SOLEY a hip hop artist.” He continued, “I’ll say again, Im thankful for everything. I’m saying I don’t wanna be boxed in. I grew up on hip hop. But I’m a singer.”
I meant to say I’m not SOLEY a hip hop artist.
— Tommy Richman (@tommyrichmann) October 2, 2024
I’ll say again, Im thankful for everything. I’m saying I don’t wanna be boxed in. I grew up on hip hop. But I’m a singer. https://t.co/TSggd2rA4K
— Tommy Richman (@tommyrichmann) October 2, 2024
DJ Hed quote-tweeted Richman and responded, “Understood, however there are nuances that can be perceived when statements are made. I don’t believe you have malicious intent but I do believe there is much to be learned about the system that you have entered within this thing we do. I hope it works out for you (Not sarcasm).”
Understood, however there are nuances that can be perceived when statements are made. I don’t believe you have malicious intent but I do believe there is much to be learned about the system that you have entered within this thing we do. I hope it works out for you
(Not sarcasm) https://t.co/g9B06nNPOR
— DJHed (@DJHed) October 2, 2024
This is not the first time that Tommy Richman has drawn the ire of an important rap DJ in his young career; it already happened with Funkmaster Flex.