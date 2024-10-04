Tommy Richman Says He’s “Not A Hip Hop Artist,” Sparks Instant Backlash

In response, DJ Hed, the California rap DJ who opened Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert, tweeted, “Glad I got the PSA before I did my radio mix. I now have 2 open slots. What should I play ? (From an artist proud to be Hip-Hop)” He added, “NO ONE is bigger than the culture.”

Tommy Richman, understanding that he’d just pissed people off, attempted to clarify: “I meant to say I’m not SOLEY a hip hop artist.” He continued, “I’ll say again, Im thankful for everything. I’m saying I don’t wanna be boxed in. I grew up on hip hop. But I’m a singer.”

DJ Hed quote-tweeted Richman and responded, “Understood, however there are nuances that can be perceived when statements are made. I don’t believe you have malicious intent but I do believe there is much to be learned about the system that you have entered within this thing we do. I hope it works out for you (Not sarcasm).”

This is not the first time that Tommy Richman has drawn the ire of an important rap DJ in his young career; it already happened with Funkmaster Flex.