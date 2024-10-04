The noisy, snotty LA post-punk band Tube Alloys impressed is with their 2023 album Magnetic Point, and they dropped another new song called “Evil Angels” last month. That was the A-side of the new Tube Alloys 7″. Today, the single is out, which means we get to hear the B-side. “Lizard Kingdom” is a catchy, straightforward midtempo basher with awesomely obnoxious vocals and a cheap-ass keyboard that sounds like it’s making fun of you. Listen below.

“Evil Angels” b/w “Lizard Kingdom” is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus.