Watch Cap’n Jazz Reunite For First Show In Seven Years

Cap’n Jazz — the pioneering midwest emo band that comprised Mike Kinsella, Tim Kinsella, and Davey Von Bohlen before they went off to form American Football, Joan Of Arc, and the Promise Ring respectively — will reunite this weekend at Best Friends Forever Fest in Las Vegas. Before that, they did a “secret” warm-up set at Chicago’s Empty Bottle Sunday night, billed as “loCAl PuNk JAmmers, some likely buZZed.”

Cap’n Jazz’s first show since 2017 included a bunch of Shmap’n Shmazz classics, their “Take On Me” cover, an Owls cover (another Kinsella band), and a couple of live debuts. It looks like Von Bohlen sat out of this reunion, but Mike and Tim’s cousin Nate Kinsella played guitar in his place. See some audience clips and the full setlist below.

Tonight at @theemptybottle, the first Cap’n Jazz show in seven years, and a warm up gig before they headline @bestfriendsfest on Friday, happened!!! pic.twitter.com/mqeOw5RoO0 — Adam Novak (@AdamJNovak) October 7, 2024

Not everyone in Cap'n Jazz going onstage at the empty bottle with messenger bags and backpacks like they just got off the school bus — Nina Corcoran (@Nina_Corcoran) October 7, 2024

SETLIST:

“Basil’s Kite”

“In The Clear”

“Yes, I Am Talking To You”

“We Are Scientists!”

“The Sands’ve Turn’d Purple”

“Ooh Do I Love You”

“Tokyo”

“Olerud”

“Forget Who We Are”

“Bluegrassish” (Live Debut)

“Little League”

“Planet Shhh”

“Precious”

“For Nate’s Brother Whose Name I Never Knew Or Can’t Remember” (Owls cover)

“Oh Messy Life”

ENCORE:

“Flashpoint: Catheter” (Live Debut)

“Take On Me” (a-ha cover)

“Puddle Splashers”

“Que Suerte!”