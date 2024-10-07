Riot Fest Shares Statement About Fan Who Died From Injuries Reportedly Sustained During Slayer Set

A man who disappeared on the final day of Chicago’s Riot Fest has died, reportedly due to injuries sustained at the festival. Stephen Shult, 58, was at the festival with friends and family who said they lost track of him on Sept. 22, after he’d left his group to get closer to Slayer’s performance. Shult was then located at a nearby hospital the following day with head injuries; he died on Thursday. While an autopsy was inconclusive, Shult’s friend Brian Soto told the Chicago Tribune that “based on all the scrapes and bruises on his arms and legs and the brain injury…he had to have been trampled.”

On Friday, Riot Fest issued a statement regarding the incident on Instagram. According to the festival’s post, their on-site medical team responded to Shult’s injuries prior to Slayer’s performance, disputing Soto’s claims that he may have been trampled during the set. Here’s that statement:

We are heartbroken to share that a festival attendee passed away yesterday. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly challenging time. The health, safety, and well-being of our fans and community have always been our top priority. We are aware of the various speculations surrounding this tragedy, including claims that it may be linked to the Slayer crowd. However, we want to clarify that this is not the case. The on-site medical team responded to this medical incident, near the Ferris Wheel area, prior to Slayer’s performance. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing further details. We ask our community to come together, support one another, and keep those affected in their thoughts.

See the statement and a tribute post from Shult’s friends below.