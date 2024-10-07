Goose Fans Warned Of Possible Bat Exposure At Chicago Show

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

News October 7, 2024 7:17 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Goose Fans Warned Of Possible Bat Exposure At Chicago Show

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

News October 7, 2024 7:17 PM By Danielle Chelosky

On Sept. 12, beloved jam band Goose played Chicago’s Salt Shed, a warehouse-turned-music-venue. Now, the city’s health department is warning concertgoers that they might have been exposed to bats.

“If you attended the concert and were bitten or scratched by a bat, or if you had direct contact with a bat, contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible to discuss rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP),” a release from the city says. However, bite marks from bats are hard to detect, due to the smallness of the animal’s teeth.

“If you attended the concert but did not have contact with a bat, then there are no further actions that you need to take,” the release continues. “A bat flying above you is not a risk for rabies.”

A few months ago, the Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen was bit by a bat onstage while singing “Witches Burn.”

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nell Smith Dead At 17

1 day ago 0

Watch Neil Young & Stephen Stills Play A Buffalo Springfield Deep Cut They Hadn’t Done In 57 Years

2 days ago 0

Mexican Coke Kicked Off Fenantyl Tour After Frontman Reportedly Fights Audience In SLC

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest