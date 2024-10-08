Scowl Sign To Dead Oceans, Share New Song “Special”

Silken Weinberg

New Music October 8, 2024 10:01 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Scowl Sign To Dead Oceans, Share New Song “Special”

Silken Weinberg

New Music October 8, 2024 10:01 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Scowl unleashed Psychic Dance Routine, one of the best EPs of 2023. The hardcore favorites are back today with a new song called “Special,” along with the announcement of their signing to Dead Oceans.

“Originally [guitarist] Malachi [Greene] sent in the demo while we were touring the UK,” vocalist Kat Moss explains. “Cole [Gilbert] added his flare on drums, [bassist] Bailey [Lupo] directed the bridge, and finally [guitarist] Mikey [Bifolco] cooked up his leads. ‘Special’ is a kamikaze. The lyrics are about threatening the audience by asking ‘what do you really want?’ in clear desperation to answer my own question ‘What do I really want?’ But the answer is simple, I want to feel alive.”

“Special” is peak Scowl; the dance anthem explodes with infectious riffs and Moss’ distinct voice as she sings and growls. It was produced by Will Yip and mixed by Rich Costey. Watch the fun video for it below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nell Smith Dead At 17

1 day ago 0

Watch Neil Young & Stephen Stills Play A Buffalo Springfield Deep Cut They Hadn’t Done In 57 Years

2 days ago 0

Mexican Coke Kicked Off Fenantyl Tour After Frontman Reportedly Fights Audience In SLC

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest