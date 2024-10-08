Scowl Sign To Dead Oceans, Share New Song “Special”

Last year, Scowl unleashed Psychic Dance Routine, one of the best EPs of 2023. The hardcore favorites are back today with a new song called “Special,” along with the announcement of their signing to Dead Oceans.

“Originally [guitarist] Malachi [Greene] sent in the demo while we were touring the UK,” vocalist Kat Moss explains. “Cole [Gilbert] added his flare on drums, [bassist] Bailey [Lupo] directed the bridge, and finally [guitarist] Mikey [Bifolco] cooked up his leads. ‘Special’ is a kamikaze. The lyrics are about threatening the audience by asking ‘what do you really want?’ in clear desperation to answer my own question ‘What do I really want?’ But the answer is simple, I want to feel alive.”

“Special” is peak Scowl; the dance anthem explodes with infectious riffs and Moss’ distinct voice as she sings and growls. It was produced by Will Yip and mixed by Rich Costey. Watch the fun video for it below.