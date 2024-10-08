Watch Vampire Weekend Perform “Connect” on Fallon

News October 8, 2024 9:49 AM By Abby Jones

Vampire Weekend are currently on a very eventful tour supporting their recent album Only God Was Above Us. They were also the musical guest on Fallon Monday night, where they performed album highlight “Connect.” The stage and gear were wrapped up in caution tape, the band members wore neon safety vests and hard hats, and Ezra Koenig did a vibraphone solo.

In more Vampire Weekend news, they announced this morning that they had to cancel their Asheville, North Carolina show later this week due to devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Proceeds from their Wilmington and Raleigh shows will go towards relief efforts in the area. See that post and watch their Fallon performance below.

