A Complete Unknown, James Mangold’s upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, is getting closer and closer to release, and we still have no idea whether it’ll be any good. The first trailer for the film, which stars Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, dropped over the summer. Today, Searchlight Pictures has shared a longer trailer, which gives a little better idea of the shape of the film.

In the new trailer, we see more of Chalamet as Dylan, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger. The film looks like it’ll feature plenty of loving reconstructions of early-’60s Greenwich Village. It’s also got a lot of stuff about Dylan’s love triangle with Russo and Baez and his decision to go electric. This time, we also get the dramatic entrance of Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, and that reveal plays out like he’s Batman or something. (Mangold previously directed the Cash biopic Walk The Line.) Also featured: Lots of shots of Chalamet on a motorcycle, which makes sense, as Dylan’s bike crash would be a natural place to end the film.

A Complete Unknown doesn’t have any festival screening planned, so it’ll likely remain mysterious before its critics’ screenings and wide Christmas opening. Judging by its new trailer, this one will hit all the regular music-biopic beats, but it looks like it’s more carefully crafted than many of them. I can’t say whether it will do justice to the ongoing Bob Dylan myth. I can, however, say that I will pay money to watch it. Check out the new trailer below.

A Complete Unknown comes to theaters on Christmas.