Watch Timothée Chalamet As Bob Dylan In The First A Complete Unknown Trailer

How does it feel? Glimpses of director James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown — for which Dylan personally annotated the script, and for which star Timothée Chalamet did his own singing in character as Dylan — have been trickling out lately. Today we get the first official trailer.

The two-minute clip centers on Dylan performing “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall,” with increasingly dramatic cinematic backing, after an introduction from Edward Norton, who portrays Pete Seeger in the film. (Benedict Cumberbatch was originally tapped to play Seeger but had to bail due to scheduling issues.) We also see Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, a character based on Dylan’s early ’60s girlfriend and creative influence Suze Rotolo, and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez. Mostly, it’s a chance for us to assess how well Chalamet pulls off Dylan’s singing and speaking voice.

Watch the trailer below.

A Complete Unknown is set for theatrical release this December via Searchlight Pictures.