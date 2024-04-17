Timothée Chalamet is a real-deal old-school movie star whose last two pictures, Wonka and Dune: Chapter Two, were both huge hits. But Chalamet will face a real test with his next role, playing Bob Dylan in the forthcoming James Mangold biopic A Compete Unknown. Chalamet was cast in the role in 2020, and he’s doing his own singing rather than lip-syncing to Dylan’s recordings. Reportedly, Dylan annotated the script personally. The film is in production right now, and we’ve now got our first glimpse of Chalamet singing as Dylan.

In A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet plays the very young Bob Dylan, when he’s still on his way to stardom. The cast also includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Pete Seeger and Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez. According to NJ.com, Chalamet and Barbaro were recently at Echo Lake Park in Mountainside, New Jersey to film the scene where Dylan and Baez perform together at the 1963 Monterey Folk Festival. In a tiny clip of footage from the set, we can see the two of them performing together. Check it out below.

Timothée Chalamet, as Bob Dylan, and Monica Barbaro, as Joan Baez, were spotted filming a scene together yesterday in New Jersey for James Mangold’s upcoming biopic. More about the film: https://t.co/rTVnIiGika pic.twitter.com/JSX4ZFcPUb — IndieWire (@IndieWire) April 16, 2024

Well, that wasn’t very illuminating. Hopefully, the movie’s sound wizards will be able to get a take where than one bird isn’t drowning out both stars. For comparison’s sake, here’s footage of the real Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, sweethearts at the time, performing at Monterey in 1963.