Timothée Chalamet Will Do His Own Singing In Bob Dylan Biopic A Complete Unknown

Back in 2020, Fox Searchlight announced a new Bob Dylan biopic with directed by James Mangold and starring Timothée Chalamet in the titular role. Now, Mangold has confirmed that the film will begin production in August and Chalamet will do his own singing. “It’s such an interesting true story about such an interesting moment in the American scene,” Mangold told Collider at a Star Wars press event in Europe.

About Dylan’s early years in the Greenwich Village scene “with $2 in his pocket,” the project (first reported to be titled Going Electric, now titled A Complete Unknown) will also star Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, and Joan Baez in unspecified roles. Mangold also memorably directed the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line. He also just wrapped up Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny and is currently helming a new Star Wars movie featuring the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey.