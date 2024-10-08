Japan’s Kruelty combine hardcore with death metal in increasingly ugly ways, and they’ve earned a rep as one of the heaviest bands on the planet. Last year, Kruelty released their unrelenting LP Untopia. Right now, they’re on a North American tour with kindred spirits Undeath, Gates To Hell, and Tribal Gaze. (Torture, who were also on that tour and who played this summer’s Sound And Fury fest after visa issued forced Kruelty to cancel, just dropped off the tour.) Now, Kruelty have announced that they’ll drop a new EP called Profane Usurpation next month, and they’ve shared its brutal title track.

Kruelty recorded Profane Usurpation with past collaborator Taylor Young, a heavy-music master who also plays in bands like Twitching Tongues, God’s Hate, Regional Justice Center, and DeadBody. The new EP’s title track is a masterful pile-up of grimy riffage and primordial grunts, and it switches from slow to fast in ways that seem custom-designed to make people hurt each other. Below, check out the Seijiro Nishimi-directed “Profane Usurpation” video, the new EP’s tracklist, and Kruelty’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Absolute Terror”

02 “Profane Usurpation”

03 “Bloodless Mankind”

04 “No Fear Of Judgement”

TOUR DATES:

10/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Parish ^

10/10 – Houston, TX @ The End (outside) ^

10/12 – Orlando, FL @ Abbey ^

10/13 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar ^

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory) ^

10/16 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819 ^

10/17 – Bensalem, PA @ Broken Goblet ^

10/19 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground ^

10/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows ^

10/21 – Montreal, QT @ Foufounes ^

10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

10/24 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s ^

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean ^

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary ^

10/27 – Rochester, NY @ Photo City ^

11/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Slay *

11/02 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University SU *

11/03 – Manchester, UK @ Rebellion *

11/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach *

11/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms *

11/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Asylum *

11/08 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy 2 *

11/09 – London, UK @ The Dome *

11/10 – Southhampton, UK @ The Joiners *

11/11 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange *

11/12 – Colchester, UK @ Arts Centre *

11/14 – Hamburg, Germany @ Headcrash *

11/15 – Cologne, Germany @ Yard Club *

11/16 – Dordrecht, Netherlands @ Bibelot *

11/17 – Paris, France @ Glazart *

11/23 – Tokyo, Japan @ Rotting Noise Tokyo 2024

^ w/ Undeath, Gates To Hell, & Tribal Gaze

*w/ Celestial Sanctuary & Slimelord

The Profane Usurpation EP is out 11/22 on Closed Casket Activities.