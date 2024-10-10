In April, J. Cole dropped the surprise mixtape Might Delete Later, which included a Kendrick Lamar diss that the rapper later apologized for. Now, he’s back with another unexpected release; this time, it’s a song called “Port Antonio.”

“Port Antonio” samples “Know That You Are Loved” by Cleo Sol. He once again clarifies his stance on the Kendrick/Drake beef with lines like, “They say I’m picking sides, don’t you lie on me, my n***a/ The start of another war,” and, “Hey Drake, you’ll always be my n***a/ I ain’t ashamed to say you did a lot for me, my n***a.” Listen below.