Vundabar – “Life Is A Movie”

New Music October 10, 2024 10:15 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In June, Vundabar unleashed the high-energy banger “I Got Cracked.” The indie rock miscreants are keeping up the momentum with another vivacious ripper called “Life Is A Movie,” out now.

Vundabar explore post-punk textures with vocalist Brandon Hagen delivering abstract meditations in the form of deadpan shouts: “No director yells cut/ My life is like a movie/ Except that it’s not/ There is no story/ Just an endless roiling ocean.” They get freaky with it in the music video directed by Goood.Dylan, which features lots of blue paint and cigarettes. Check it out below.

