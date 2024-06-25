A couple years ago, Vundabar released the studio album Devil For The Fire, their 2015 banger “Alien Blues” went mega-viral on TikTok, and they unveiled a compilation of unreleased tracks titled Good Old. The Boston indie rock crew is known for their energy and idiosyncrasy, both of which peak on their new song “I Got Cracked,” out today on their new label Loma Vista.

“In a six week window that I could only describe as a careening crash landing, a long term relationship of mine imploded, my dad died, and I broke my arm in a hotel while on tour in Europe,” bandleader Brandon Hagen said. “One week after that I was at his funeral and the one after that I was recording this song in Los Angeles. I reeled at the connectedness of it all; so much of these intangible fractures now grounded in the very physical break within my body, this physical break then dictating the floatier bits as I made music determined by the limitations of that injury.”

It comes with a music video directed by Christopher Phelps and billed as Midsommar-meets-Breakfast Club. In it, Brandon Hagen lights flowers on fire in a field and tries to keep ahold of his microphone in a fervent mosh pit, a fittingly chaotic visual as he sings about broken hearts, broken laws, and ashes being spread. It’s an infectious, triumphant anthem that revels in the absurdity of the anguish life throws at us. Watch the video below.

