Last month, Sponge announced an album of covers of songs from 1994 and released a quirked-up version of the Morrissey classic “The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get.” Today, the Detroit alt-rock group is sharing their take on Mazzy Star’s immortal hit “Fade Into You.”

“‘Fade Into You’ is a FANTASTIC SONG,” frontman Vinnie Dombroski says, “but not an obvious choice which makes it more interesting and challenging. Covering songs by Stone Temple Pilots and Alice In Chains seem reasonable for a band like Sponge, but to step away from the harder vocal guitar driven rockers shows an entire new side of the band.”

To match the intensity of the legendary tune, the band paired it with a dramatic music video directed by Drew Fortier and Hannah Fierman. Watch below.

1994 is coming soon via Cleopatra Records.