Grimes Responds To Poppy Reigniting Their Beef: “I Hope One Day She Grows Up”

The beef between Grimes and Poppy dates back to 2018, when Poppy accused Grimes of bullying her during the making of their song “Play Destroy.” Grimes responded telling Poppy to “let it go,” and it seems the metal-pop singer still has not, since she poked fun at Grimes in her first episode of her new Veeps series Improbably Poppy. Today (Oct. 10), Grimes addressed the promo clip.

In the video, Poppy plays a fortune teller, and gives a fortune to a passerby telling him, “Grimes is going to ask you to be a surrogate to her child. Say yes. But don’t go to the appointment. If you let her sing anything from her major-label releases to you, it’s too late.”

On X, Grimes replied:

Poppy is talented and doesn’t need to lower herself to dredging up ancient drama to get people to listen to her music. I don’t understand these continued attempts to goad me into a public fight, all because I did not want to put out a song with her abusive boyfriend Titanic Sinclair (which they leaked anyway). I don’t claim any kind of moral authority. I understand how hard it is when the world is asking you to speak negatively about someone close to you who has done bad things. I wish her the best and I hope one day she grows up and realizes that I’ve tried to be a girls girl here. I will not fight back, I won’t pursue legal action, I will not get into the details. This is an entirely one sided situation. I don’t see the point in attacking ur friend while they take personal and professional hits for you. Again, I don’t claim any moral authority. I respect the friendship we once had and I have empathy for the rough spot she was in when she started doing this. I hope one day she is able to see who actually cares about her and who is standing up for her.

In a reply to a since-deleted tweet, the electronic musician added:

Poppy had nothing to do with wap. It bothers me that they continue this nda nonsense, as far as I’m aware no ndas have been proposed nor signed between her and I. I think it’s reasonable defend myself when I was accused of forcing her to sign an nda, which I did not do. The only nda that was signed was between myself and titanic in an attempt by me to try and not have titanic on the song they leaked, which he obviously broke anyway. And I did not pursue legal action against him regardless, because I don’t see the point. nor did I defend myself about what that was about when they leaked that. they continue to take these peace offerings as a sign that they can get press off this absurd mess. It should end now. Fr.

