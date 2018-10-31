Poppy – “Play Destroy” (Feat. Grimes)

Grimes has been promising new music for a long time, but it’s hard to imagining her coming out with anything new anytime soon, at least as long as her relationship with Elon Musk continues to generate incredibly strange tabloid stories at a furious rate. That can’t be good for your artistic concentration, you know? And yet Grimes does occasionally show up on other people’s records. And five months after she teased a collaboration with the YouTube personality-turned-pop musician Poppy, that collaboration has finally come out.

Today, Poppy released her bright and experimental new pop album Am I A Girl?. It’s got a song with Diplo and a cover of Gary Numan’s “Metal,” and it’s also got “Play Destroy,” that long-awaited song with Grimes.

Judging by this track, Grimes and Poppy should’ve been been making music together forever. Grimes and Poppy both have freaked-out, conceptual takes on bright, gleaming pop music, and you can hear that on “Play Destroy,” a bugged-out combination of teenpop sonics and ’00s radio-metal guitar riffage. It’s an incredibly strange song, and it’s also kind of amazing. Listen below.

And while we’re at it, here’s the full stream of Am I A Girl?:

Am I A Girl? is out now on I’m Poppy/Mad Decent.