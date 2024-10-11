Watch Indie Supergroup The Hard Quartet Play Their First Show Ever

News October 11, 2024 10:21 AM By Tom Breihan

Just a few months ago, the world first learned the existence of the Hard Quartet, the new indie supergroup of Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney, Emmett Kelly, and Jim White. Last week, the Hard Quartet’s self-titled debut album was released. Thursday night, the new band played their first-ever live show at the Belasco in Los Angeles.

At their live debut, the Hard Quartet played a 15-song set — every track from their new album, in order, all the way through. In the videos from the show, you can see a fully locked-in band of idiosyncratic instrumental aces. Right now, the band just has two more shows coming up, in New York and London, but one hopes that they’ll get out there a little more in the months ahead. Watch a couple of videos from the show below.

