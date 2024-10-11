Houston rap animals That Mexican OT and Maxo Kream make a perfect pair. Both of them are flashy, charismatic characters with serious technical style that’s rooted in old-school Southern bounce. When they get on a track together, you can hear the energy just crackle. Earlier this year, they teamed up on Maxo Kream’s single “Talkin In Screw.” Now, they’ve once again joined forces on “War Wounds,” a new That Mexican OT single that also features H-Town legend Lil Keke.

“War Wounds” is exactly what you’re expecting from that lineup — three rappers going in over a profoundly laid-back slow-crawl beat and competing to see who can come up with the most ridiculous punchline. I chortled out loud at Maxo Kream’s bit about “switch on the heater, I put a dick on my blick like a trans man.” (Is that problematic? Seems like… no?) In the Dgreenfilmz-directed video, all three rappers engage in paintball battle. Check it out below.