Former Mr. Bungle Member Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder

In January, Theobald “Theo” Lengyel, a former member of the California experimental rock group Mr. Bungle, was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend. On Friday (Oct. 11), the 55-year-old musician was found guilty for first-degree murder and faces life in prison. He is set to be sentenced in November.

A Santa Cruz jury deliberated for a day before finding Lengyel guilty of killing 61-year-old Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann on the night of Dec. 4, 2023, inside her Capitola home.

Halfway through the trial, a chilling audio file recorded on her phone was found, showcasing Herrmann fighting for her life as Lengyel strangled her to death. It begins with Lengyel playing piano and getting angry with Herrmann because she doesn’t want to go out to play pool; she repeatedly says she has to work in Berkeley the following day. Minutes later, Lengyel threatens, “I could mash your fucking brain.” It escalates into a physical altercation and Herrmann can be heard gasping for air. She begs Lengyel to stop 53 time and he tells her she is going to die.

Lengyel was a founding member of Mr. Bungle, playing saxophone, clarinet, and keyboards from 1985 to 1996. He did not partake in any of the band’s recent reunion tours.