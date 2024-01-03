Theobald “Theo” Lengyel, a former member of the California art-metal band Mr. Bungle, has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend. Local ABC affiliate KRCR reports that police in Capitola, California arrested Lengyel yesterday after the remains of Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani were discovered in a Berkeley park. According to police, Lengyel was taken into custody without incident.

Police had already named the 54-year-old Lengyel a person of interest in the disappearance of the 61-year-old Kamakaokalani, who went missing early in December. Human remains, believed to belong to Kamakaokalani, were discovered in Tilden Regional Park, though DNA evidence hasn’t yet confirmed it. Lengyel and Kamakaokalani were formerly married, and Lengyel has previously been investigated for domestic violence. In 2017, the same year that they divorced, Kamakaokalani filed a restraining order against Lenyel.

Theo Lengyel was a founding member of Mr. Bungle, which started off as a thrash metal band in Eureka, California in 1985. Lengyel played keyboard and saxophone, and he remained in the band for about a decade. In 1988, Mr. Bungle moved to San Francisco, and singer Mike Patton also became the leader of Faith No More, splitting his time between the two bands. Lengyel played on Mr. Bungle’s first two Warner Bros. releases, their self-titled 1991 album and 1995’s Disco Volante, before parting ways with the band. Mr. Bungle broke up in 2000, and they reunited in 2020, releasing a re-recorded version of their 1986 demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny. Lengyel did not participate in the reunion.