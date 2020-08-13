Reunited Mr. Bungle Announce Their First Record In 21 Years, A Re-Recorded Version Of Their 1986 Thrash-Metal Demo

Before he joined Faith No More, Michael Patton was the singer for the Eureka, California avant-metal band Mr. Bungle. Patton kept Mr. Bungle going even after he’d found stardom with Faith No More, releasing some of the weirdest major-label music of the ’90s. Mr. Bungle broke up in the early ’00s, but they came back earlier this year to revisit a very specific part of the band’s history. And now they’re revisiting that part on record, too.

Back in February, three original members of Mr. Bungle — Patton, Trevor Dunn, and Trey Spruance — reunited to play the band’s 1986 demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny in full at a short series of shows. Two of their contemporaries joined them: Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and the founding Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo. That version of Mr. Bungle has now come together in the studio to re-record that 1986 demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, and it’s coming out this fall. It’ll be the first new Mr. Bungle record since 1999’s California.

Mr. Bungle took a lot of stylistic turns in their day, but when they wrote and recorded the original version of The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, they were still a straight-up fast-as-fuck thrash metal band. The new version of that demo promises to re-create that aesthetic, but it’ll sound clean and hard, not like it was recorded on a Fisher-Price tape recorder at the bottom of a laundry basket. The new version of the demo will also feature a couple of covers of mid-’80s thrash gems: “Hypocrites / Habla Español O Muere,” a 1985 track from Scott Ian’s old band S.O.D., and “Loss For Words,” from Corrosion Of Conformity’s 1985 album Animosity.

Mr. Bungle have shared one of the newly re-recorded tracks from the demo: A song called “Raping Your Mind.” (Keep a couple of things in mind here: The song is originally from 1986, and it’s pretty clear that they think raping your mind is a bad thing.) It’s six minutes of wild, blistering, ridiculously fast thrash metal, and it’s fucking nuts. Listen to both the new version and the 1986 original below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Grizzly Adams”

02 “Anarchy Up Your Anus”

03 “Raping Your Mind”

05 “Hypocrites / Habla Español O Muere”

06 “Bungle Grind”

07 “Methematics”

08 “Eracist”

09 “Spreading The Thighs of Death”

10 “Loss For Words”

11 “Glutton For Punishment”

12 “Sudden Death”

In a press release, Patton says:

Recording THIS music with THESE guys was an enormous head-rush of virtuosity and surprises every day in the studio. Trey’s video game-esque solos, Scott’s bionic right hand and cyborg-like precision, Dave’s caveman-meets-Bobby Brady-like drum fills, Trevor’s solid foundation and laser-focus to detail. There is nothing sweeter than getting your ass kicked by true comrades… where everyone has a singular drive and mission.

Dunn says:

Recording this record felt like we were finally utilizing our PhDs in Thrash Metal. All we had to do was go back to our original professors for some additional guidance and talk them into joining us. Turns out we were A+ students. We even went for extra credit by revisiting some tunes that we’d given up on back in the day. It was less like a trip of nostalgia and more like the refining of an original, worthy document. We were haunted for 35 years by the fact that this music wasn’t given its due respect. Now we can die.

The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo is out 10/30 on Patton’s label Ipecac Recordings.