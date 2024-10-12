James Blunt Reveals What He’ll Change His Name To If His New Album Goes To #1

James Blunt Reveals What He’ll Change His Name To If His New Album Goes To #1

News October 12, 2024 3:41 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this month, James Blunt announced he was celebrating two decades of his debut album Back To Bedlam with a 20th anniversary edition. The English singer-songwriter said if it reached #1 on the charts, he would legally change his name to whatever fans voted for. On Friday (Oct. 11), he revealed the most-liked submission was “Blunty McBluntface.”

Blunty McBluntface is a reference to the British ship Boaty McBoatface, whose name also came from a poll. Next Friday (Oct. 18), we’ll find out whether James Blunt will remain James Blunt or become Blunty McBluntface. Stay tuned.

