James Blunt Reveals What He’ll Change His Name To If His New Album Goes To #1

Earlier this month, James Blunt announced he was celebrating two decades of his debut album Back To Bedlam with a 20th anniversary edition. The English singer-songwriter said if it reached #1 on the charts, he would legally change his name to whatever fans voted for. On Friday (Oct. 11), he revealed the most-liked submission was “Blunty McBluntface.”

Blunty McBluntface is a reference to the British ship Boaty McBoatface, whose name also came from a poll. Next Friday (Oct. 18), we’ll find out whether James Blunt will remain James Blunt or become Blunty McBluntface. Stay tuned.

Wanna ruin my life? I'm legally changing my name if "Back to Bedlam" 20th Anniversary Edition reaches No.1. Comment your name suggestions below, and the most-liked comment wins.#jameswho pic.twitter.com/LOxLggNt5q — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 2, 2024