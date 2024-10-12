Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant Sues Him For Allegedly Drugging And Raping Her At Diddy Party

Last month, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. On Friday (Oct. 11), influencer Lauren Pisciotta filed a lawsuit against Kanye West, claiming he drugged and raped her at one of Diddy’s parties.

According to Daily Mail who obtained the lawsuit, Pisciotta worked as West’s assistant in 2021 and 2022. She sued the rapper in June for sexually harassing and stalking her, and West denied the claims without filing a defense.

In the new lawsuit, Pisciotta claims West drugged and raped her years before she worked as his assistant. She met West when he invited her client, a musician, to a studio session and party he co-hosted with Combs. At the event, West announced that everyone had to drink if they wanted to stay, and he handed Pisciotta a beverage. After a few sips, she “suddenly started to feel disorientated and… began to slip into an altered and highly impaired state,” according to the lawsuit.

“She felt less in control of her body and speech and that is where [her] memories of the night escape her,” it continued. The following day, she felt “ashamed and embarrassed” that she couldn’t remember the night and her musician client refused to discuss what happened.

Years later, Pisciotta allegedly discovered why her client “was too traumatized and disturbed to speak about that night.” West revealed he had raped her when, shortly before he fired her in Nov. 2022, his ex-wife made a comment about him and Pisciotta having an affair while he was still married. Pisciotta, who believed she’d been drugged by a studio assistant, was going to text West’s ex-wife (likely Kim Kardashian) to clear things up. But West allegedly told her, “We did kind of hook up a little one time,” and then he “immediately proceeded to reminisce about the time he was referring to… where he ‘hooked up’ with [Pisciotta] after she had been drugged.” When she said she had no memory of that night, West allegedly laughed, said, “Women love to say they don’t remember,” and changed the subject.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Pisciotta calls West “predatory, aggressive, compulsive, vulgar, perverse, and frighteningly calculative,” as well as a “premeditative and sadistic groomer” who used his fame and position to feed his “insatiable sexual gratification” and “animalistic desires” that have “little boundaries.”

West allegedly had sex with employees and a “rotating list of guests” in the Yeezy offices, and he had a “kink” for wanting to have sex with the mothers of his sexual targets. He also allegedly used his connections at companies like Adidas and Gap to get work visas to traffic women into the US for sex, giving them an obscure job title and making them sign NDAs. He often “offered up” the women as “gifts” to his friends and colleagues. Pisciotta claims his sex parties would take place at hotels like the Nobu Ryokan Malibu hotel, Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria, and San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

The lawsuit also details his intense anti-Semitism, sexual harassment, and bipolar mood swings. Read the full Daily Mail article here.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.