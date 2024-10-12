New Supergroup The Silverlites Share Debut Single

There’s a new supergroup in town. Meet the Silverlites, made up of R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, the Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson, Barrett Martin of Screaming Trees and Mad Season, and singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur who was first discovered by Peter Gabriel. Today, the band announced their debut album Silverlites and released the lead single “Don’t Go, Don’t Stay.”

On Facebook, Martin revealed he recorded and produced the LP during the pandemic. “It started in a Nashville hotel room in 2019,” he wrote, and added that they “spent the pandemic years doing various recording and mixing sessions, and we used a classic songwriting form, which is often forgotten in this day and age. That is, acoustic guitars (with a little electric guitar in there), with superb lead vocals, catchy backing vocals, and a soulful backbeat in the rhythm section. It’s old school songwriting, just like us.”

The LP was then mixed in 2021 with Daniel Sanint at Flux Studios in Manhattan. Buck has also joined Black Crowes onstage a couple of times in recent years. Hear “Don’t Go, Don’t Stay” below.

Silverlites is out 11/15 on Sunyata.