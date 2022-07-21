Watch Peter Buck & Kim Thayil Join The Black Crowes At Seattle-Area Show

The reunited Black Crowes welcomed a couple legendary local guitarists at their Seattle-area gig last night. As JamBase points out, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil (who recently contributed to our Paul McCartney 80th birthday tribute) and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck (who put down roots in the Pacific Northwest in the ’90s) both appeared during the Crowes’ encore at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre in Woodinville, Washington. Buck emerged first to guest on a cover of R.E.M.’s “The One I Love,” then stuck around as Thayil stepped onstage for a run through the Velvet Underground’s “Rock And Roll.” It’s all preserved for posterity below via a 12-minute video on the Black Crowes’ Instagram account.

