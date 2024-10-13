Paramore’s Hayley Williams Responds To Toxic Workplace Accusations

Last week, Paramore leader Hayley Williams shared a message for World Mental Health Day, talking about her own health struggles and saluting the groups working to make resources more accessible. Good Dye Young, Williams’ hair-dye company, posted that statement on Instagram. In the comments on the post, a few people people made allegations about Fruits Hair Lab, the Nashville salon that Williams co-founded, claiming that she’d ignored issues at the salon and that her statement is “performative.” Williams responded with her own Instagram comment, writing, “from now on, i will no longer hold my team back from stopping assholes who are trying to take advantage of and attack my character.”

Here’s the full text of Hayley Williams’ comment:

i have interacted with stylists at our salon only a handful of times. i co-founded and funded the salon but i am not the boss, nor do i even have a job title there. a salon manager was hired from day one because brian and i are rarely in nashville.

when this group of Fruits employees chose to leave, the remaining team of stylists reported that the environment in the salon became immediately more positive and less toxic. do with that what you will [shrugging emoji]

next, there are things being said here about both GDY and Fruits that are provably false. this situation has so much more than i feel is appropriate to share on the internet.

i think it’s also important to say that neither me nor anyone working for GDY deleted ANY comments that were posted in this comments section.

from now on, i will no longer hold my team back from stopping assholes who are trying to take advantage of and attack my character.

and lastly, the big news that we (privately) gave all of our staff at GDY and Fruits on World Mental Health Day this year, is that their health insurance (which was already provided) will now include unlimited mental health services as of 11/1.

if keeping that private was performative, well then fuck me i guess.