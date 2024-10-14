Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson To Star In Movie About Neil Diamond Tribute Act

A musical film centered on a Neil Diamond tribute band is on its way. The Craig Brewer-directed Song Sung Blue, titled after the singer-songwriter’s 1972 #1 hit, started production today (Oct. 18), and stars Hugh Jackson and Kate Hudson.

The cast also has Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. The movie is based on Greg Kohs’ 2008 documentary of the same name about a real Milwaukee married couple playing covers of the musician’s songs as Lightning & Thunder.

Earlier this year, Kate Hudson also released her debut album Glorious and covered Stone Temple Pilots.