Kate Hudson is launching a music career, Rolling Stone interview and all. The campaign continued today with a visit to Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. During the show, Hudson and her band covered multiple classic songs, Stone Temple Pilots’ “Vaseline” (you know it’s true) and ‘Til Tuesday’s “Voices Carry,” as well as “Gonna Find Out,” a bluesy number from her album Glorious that sounds exactly like you’d think a Hollywood actor’s rock single would sound. She’s not exactly nailing those high notes.

In interview segments, Hudson discussed meeting Madonna as a child, getting guitar lessons from Lenny Kravitz, her desire to play Stevie Nicks in a biopic, her thoughts on the afterlife, why she has a “no phones” rule at her parties, and her parents Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s 40-year marriage. You can watch all of that below if you so choose.